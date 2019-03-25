Plenty of us in the Refinery29 office have started to both embrace our natural textures and air-dry our hair. Last summer we reveled in our ability to wake up an hour later than usual, roll out of bed, and step out the door without so much as glancing at a hot tool. In winter it felt near impossible to do the same, but now that Spring is upon us, you may be wondering: Can I still air-dry or will I be forced to lose precious sleep due to my necessary blow dry?