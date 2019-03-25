Plenty of us in the Refinery29 office have started to both embrace our natural textures and air-dry our hair. Last summer we reveled in our ability to wake up an hour later than usual, roll out of bed, and step out the door without so much as glancing at a hot tool. In winter it felt near impossible to do the same, but now that Spring is upon us, you may be wondering: Can I still air-dry or will I be forced to lose precious sleep due to my necessary blow dry?
Well, don't you worry. Air-drying in cold weather is harder, but it's definitely doable. We chatted with two pros to figure out how to keep your strands looking fly when it's chilly out — without blasting them with heat.
Just two things to keep in mind. First, air-drying when it's cold outside is preferably a do-it-while-you-sleep activity. Meaning, if you simply transition your hair routine from a.m. to p.m., you're less likely to inflict damage on your hair (or risk it freezing). Second, a microfibre towel is going to be your new BFF. It's perfect for blotting moisture out of any hair type without wrecking its texture.
Cool with all that? Then, onward! Winter-approved, lazy-girl hair awaits.