This year's Curlfest was a parade of natural hair inspiration. For the first time in the event's six-year history, the NYC festival took place on Randall's Island, and the new venue allowed for more attendees — and even more outstanding curl moments. The energy at the event was uplifting and unapologetically black, and the beauty looks that occupied the space reflected that.
The festival brought out fluffy afros, curly pineapples, puffs, and protective styles of all kinds. Curlfest was a perfect example of how versatile Black hair can be. However, one theme that was found across all the styles: bold colour. Icy platinum appeared on buzzcuts, faux locs, and afros. Neon shades, including fuchsia and yellow, were favoured for box braids and wash-and-gos. And pastel tints, like lilac, were spotted on tapered ringlets.
Ahead, you'll find some of our favourite, colourful beauty moments from Curlfest. Save them as inspiration for when you're in the mood for trying out something new.