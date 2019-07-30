Story from Beauty

Colorful Curls Were The Main Attraction At Curlfest 2019

aimee simeon
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
This year's Curlfest was a parade of natural hair inspiration. For the first time in the event's six-year history, the NYC festival took place on Randall's Island, and the new venue allowed for more attendees — and even more outstanding curl moments. The energy at the event was uplifting and unapologetically Black, and the beauty looks that occupied the space reflected that.
The festival brought out fluffy Afros, curly pineapples, puffs, and protective styles of all kinds. Curlfest was a perfect example of how versatile Black hair can be. However, one theme that was found across all the styles: bold color. Icy platinum appeared on buzzcuts, faux locs, and Afros. Neon shades, including fuchsia and yellow, were favored for box braids and wash-and-gos. And pastel tints, like lilac, were spotted on tapered ringlets.
Advertisement
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite, colorful beauty moments from Curlfest. Save them as inspiration for when you're in the mood for trying out something new.
1 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
We're filing lilac under the list of hair colors we need to try before 2019 is up.
Related Stories
The Best Beauty Street Style From Essence Festival
Here's How To Get Spiral Curls On Natural Hair
27 Best Styles For Transitioning To Natural
2 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Dyeing your tapered cut snow white will instantly make all of your beauty and fashion choices way edgier.
Advertisement
3 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Platinum white is also a great color option to make your faux locs look more dreamy.
4 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
A short cut is already beautiful, but when you put a flashy color (like neon pink) on top, it a becomes a truly showstopping look.
5 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
After seeing this gradient hair color with peach and red tones, we're officially voting to make Aperol Spritz hair color a thing.
6 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
If fruity hair color isn't your speed, decorate your strands with actual faux fruit.
7 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Testing out new hair color doesn't have to be permanent. Weave multicolored braiding hair into your box braids to give the protective style a rainbow twist.
Advertisement
8 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Yellow isn't the first color we'd think of for our protective style, but after seeing these thigh-length plaits at Curlfest, sunshine braids are definitely on the to-try list for this summer.
9 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
You can hardly go wrong rocking red on natural hair, and this fire-engine color (with matching brows) is proof of that.
10 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
These ladies took their natural styles back to the '90s with large butterfly clips.
11 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Golden brown is a timeless color that'll look good in the dead of summer or the middle of winter.
12 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
These deep burgundy highlights are giving us Kelly Rowland circa Destiny's Child vibes.
Advertisement
13 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Traditional flower crowns aren't the only florals you can wear to a festival. Opt for simple greenery to create a look that complements your curls without feeling cliché.
14 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Consider adding stems of baby's breath to your curls for an upcoming music festival, wedding, or when you're just feeling extra angelic.
15 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
All you need are a few loose flowers carefully placed throughout your bun to create a colorful halo.
16 of 16
Photographed by Marshall Roach.
Wooden beads were the icing on top of this monochromatic terracotta beauty look.
Advertisement

More from Hair