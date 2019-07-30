This year's Curlfest was a parade of natural hair inspiration. For the first time in the event's six-year history, the NYC festival took place on Randall's Island, and the new venue allowed for more attendees — and even more outstanding curl moments. The energy at the event was uplifting and unapologetically Black, and the beauty looks that occupied the space reflected that.
The festival brought out fluffy Afros, curly pineapples, puffs, and protective styles of all kinds. Curlfest was a perfect example of how versatile Black hair can be. However, one theme that was found across all the styles: bold color. Icy platinum appeared on buzzcuts, faux locs, and Afros. Neon shades, including fuchsia and yellow, were favored for box braids and wash-and-gos. And pastel tints, like lilac, were spotted on tapered ringlets.
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite, colorful beauty moments from Curlfest. Save them as inspiration for when you're in the mood for trying out something new.
1 of 16
We're filing lilac under the list of hair colors we need to try before 2019 is up.
7 of 16
Testing out new hair color doesn't have to be permanent. Weave multicolored braiding hair into your box braids to give the protective style a rainbow twist.
9 of 16
You can hardly go wrong rocking red on natural hair, and this fire-engine color (with matching brows) is proof of that.
10 of 16
These ladies took their natural styles back to the '90s with large butterfly clips.
13 of 16
Traditional flower crowns aren't the only florals you can wear to a festival. Opt for simple greenery to create a look that complements your curls without feeling cliché.
