8 Ways To Wear Goddess Locs To Your Next Music Festival

Faux locs are the unsung hero of protective hairstyles. Typically it takes months to loc hair and years until the locs reach shoulder length. But with a few hours and packs of Marley hair, you can get the same effect. And like many other protective styles, you won't have to worry about styling for a month — at least.
One of our favourite takes on faux locs is the "goddess" style, which was created by Dr. Kari Williams. Williams previously told Refinery29 that goddess locs use various types of human hair to create a lightweight, lived-in finish. And in particular, it's the wavy ends that distinguish goddess locs from the classic faux-loc look. Your stylist can also integrate loose, wavy hair throughout your locs using the waterfall method, which requires pulling pieces of wavy hair out of each loc as you go. This results in sporadic curls throughout your entire head.
Before you go on vacation or hit up the grounds at Coachella, we rounded up some of our favourite takes on goddess locs to inspire your spring protective style.