Traction alopecia isn't the only cause of receding hairlines in women. Currently, many of us are experiencing hair loss in this area due to sustained stress. Trichologist Stephanie Sey explains how stress-induced hair loss (known as telogen effluvium ) can be triggered by things ranging from undergoing major surgery to living through difficult events , such as a pandemic. "Hair loss usually appears evenly throughout the scalp but you will often find that it can affect the edges of the hair a bit more," says Stephanie. Stress itself shocks the hair into moving from the growing phase to the resting phase, meaning months after the index incident, the hair may start to fall out. "The hairline won't be completely borderless and you won't experience a complete recession but you will probably see small regrowing hairs around the hairline from up to three months after the event," Stephanie adds.