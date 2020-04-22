From C.E.O Glow to Good Genes, most beauty editors and influencers are big fans of Sunday Riley skincare. Formulated with everyday skin essentials like vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic and glycolic acid, the serums, moisturisers and cleansers tackle everything from breakouts and dullness to fine lines and pigmentation.
Now, the brand will be adding haircare to its CV with Clean Rinse, a scalp serum which will transform the way you take care of your hair.
The product is a targeted, rinse-off scalp treatment which boasts AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHA (beta hydroxy acids). Together, they exfoliate the scalp and deeply cleanse and clarify it of product build-up, excess oil, dead skin and pollution. Earlier this week, Jacqueline Danielle, one of Sunday Riley's regional sales managers, took to Instagram to show followers how the new product works, demonstrating it on her daughter's textured hair. "Glycolic acid gently exfoliates the scalp while the salicylic will help break down the excess sebum," she told Instagram. "It has this really great nozzle, so you can work it into the hair section by section. Work it all over the scalp and pay a lot of attention around the ear where hair tends to be the thickest and you get the most build-up."
It makes a lot of sense; your scalp is an extension of your face and skin so while it often takes a back seat when it comes to skincare, it should actually be treated in a similar manner. Speaking to Refinery29 UK recently, Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley explained that dust, dirt, daily grime and product build-up affects the hair and scalp in a similar way to the skin on our face. "It makes hair dirty and can also increase the likelihood of scalp problems, such as flaking and itching, as well as blocked follicles and the formation of pimples."
While washing your hair regularly with a clarifying shampoo is a great way to chip away at build-up, a once-weekly targeted treatment can make a lot of difference. If you can't stand the smell of apple cider vinegar treatments or find scalp scrubs gritty (and a nightmare to wash out), Jacqueline mentions that Clean Rinse is simply a clear liquid (easy to distribute but not too runny) and that it smells of rose and jasmine, not potent or acidic like some scalp treatments out there.
Once you have covered your entire scalp, Jacqueline suggests massaging it in, tying the hair back and letting the formula work its magic for 20 minutes. Then, rinse your hair with warm water or shampoo and follow with your favourite conditioner.
According to Forbes, there are a select number of Clean Rinse scalp treatments available on Sunday Riley’s official site before they launch widely in July. While the site doesn’t ship to the UK just yet, we’re sure it won’t be long before you can shop Clean Rinse at Cultbeauty.co.uk.
