“I Felt Like It Was My Fault” – How Receding Hairlines Are Affecting Women

"Traction alopecia is hair loss caused by persistent tension and pulling on the hair follicle, which is typically caused by tight hairstyles such as braids, ponytails or buns, or overuse of hair extensions," says Kate. According to the British Association of Dermatologists Black women in particular are at greater risk of developing traction alopecia thanks to wearing braided, protective styles over long periods of time. Kate's advice for treating the condition includes ditching or minimising hairstyles that pull at the hairline (try looser protective styles instead) and throwing away clip-in extensions. "If you stop doing tight hairstyles, often, the hair will recover gradually, although there is a risk of permanent hair loss if you have been wearing tight hairstyles for many years," warns Kate. She also recommends following a good haircare routine to help reduce breakage and to protect recovering hair from any further damage. "I would advise using a deep conditioner once per week, leaving your hair to air-dry after you wash it. Also, avoid bleaching and heat styling like curling or straightening your hair." You may also find regular scalp massages with natural oils helpful for stimulating hair growth around your edges.