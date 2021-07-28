From there, the idea of a hijab-friendly hat was born. But the path towards creating her hat line wasn’t so simple. Seher became accustomed to knockback after knockback. Her friend who worked in millinery wasn’t interested, saying that there wasn’t a market for it. Without a background in fashion, Seher failed to make the hat moulds three times, and lost quite a bit of money while trying. She even borrowed money from her sister so her husband wouldn’t know just how much she was pouring into her pipe dream.