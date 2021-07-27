At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Growing up, I refrained from going through the same experimental hair colour phases as my fellow angsty teens. Not because I wasn’t an angsty teen desperate to tease some bubblegum-pink hair to the high heavens, but because I was always told that my hair texture didn’t play nice with bleach.
That’s a lie that many women of Asian descent have been told. But though dyeing and bleaching are options for every hair type, the process can look a little different for those with darker, thicker strands typical of Asian hair — and it can go very, very wrong if not handled correctly.
So to make sure you’re fully equipped with the information you need before booking in that post-lockdown colour change, we asked expert colourist Nic Shiun, Director of famed salon Éclat Atelier, a place known for its stunning colour transformations, to break down what we need to know.
Click through for his ultimate guide to bleaching and dyeing for Asian hair.