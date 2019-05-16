Photographed by Winnie Au.
While the pixie and the shag haircut are gaining popularity, long hair continues to be a long-lasting trend that can be worn in a variety of styles. From Kate Middleton’s iconic chestnut strands to Blake Lively’s boho-beachy waves, longer length is a classic, chic style for every hair type and texture. When it comes to growing and maintaining long, healthy hair, there are three key things to consider: salon maintenance, at-home care, pollution impact, and summer weather conditions. Ahead, I've outlined how to keep your mane in tip-top shape.
Salon Maintenance
Being in the beauty industry for more than ten years, I frequently speak with women with long hair who never want to get cuts to keep their length in tact. It’s a complete myth. Letting your hair grow out without ever getting it cut will deter your hair from growing at its optimal rate. All women should get cuts every six to eight weeks to promote healthy hair: The two-month trim routine will benefit your hair health and promote growth by keeping the ends nice and fresh. And, if you suffer from breakage, the split will only climb further up the shaft until it's cut.
And, we love how highlights and great hair colour can transform a look entirely, but the over-processing doesn’t encourage healthy growth. That said, ammonia-free colour is the number one option for healthy hair. Semi-permanent colour (which washes out every four to six weeks) and single permanent process colouring are also healthier options, while highlights tend to be the most damaging. Most of my clients don’t know that highlighting is actually decolourising, which means removing the natural colour and then depositing blonde back in. To combat the effects of over-processing, women with colour-treated hair should make sure to use moisturising hair lotions and regularly deep-conditioner.
At-Home Maintenance
Your at-home daily shampoo and conditioning routines are extremely important for maintaining healthy and growing hair between salon visits. Colour-treated hair should only be washed with colour-safe shampoo and conditioner. So, when buying shampoos, look for options with keratin as one of the key ingredients, as it makes chemically treated hair stronger and more vibrant.
For hair that is on the drier side, opt for a moisturising and fortifying conditioner to encourage strand strength. The same way that you use a mask for your face, you should use a mask or hair serum on a regular basis. Set aside time once a week to throw on a quick hair mask, and your strands will reap the benefits.
Summer-Specific Rules
The combination of sun, salt, and chlorine is tough on tresses — and you should always make sure to prep your hair before a day at the beach, pool, or lazying around in the sunshine. It’s very important not to leave salt water or chlorine in your hair for too long. Although you might be temped by the sexy, wavy texture that the salt and chlorine gives your hair, it will seriously dry it out. Yep — the beachy beauty isn’t worth the damage.
Always wet hair first so it absorbs less chlorine when going into the pool, and apply a mask in wet hair before a day at beach like Kérastase's intensely hydrating Resistance Therapiste Masque. For a day in the hot summer sun, whether by the water or just strolling around outdoors, use a UV protective hair spray. Just as you would never spend hours in the sun without SPF on your face and body, your hair needs that same protection. The UV spray is especially important for chemically treated strands to keep colour from fading and to maintain the brightness and freshness of highlights. Keep these tips in mind and you’ll have a mane to be envied!
