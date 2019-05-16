12 Products To Protect Your Hair In The Sun

You wouldn't leave the country without stocking up on SPF for both your face and body, but what about sun protection for your hair? We often overlook how much sunshine our hair absorbs and the damage it can cause.
According to Pinterest, saves for SPF hair mists have increased by 52%, as more and more of us are becoming aware of sun damage. While your lengths won't peel or turn an unsightly shade of lobster red like your back and shoulders, intense heat and UV rays have the ability to sap it of moisture, shine, movement and colour in a matter of minutes. Cue lacklustre, straw-like snapped tresses on your return to Heathrow and at least three frantic phone calls to your hairdresser the day after.
Protecting your locks from the sun might not be high on your agenda when all you want to do is sink daiquiris but there's a new breed of easy hair mists, serums and oils with the ability to shield those pesky free radicals, minimising damage instantly and cumulatively throughout the day.
