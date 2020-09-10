I Was Told To Keep My PCOS Secret Because No Man Would Marry Me

There is a woman in Cysters who’s in her 40s. She was with her mum when she was diagnosed with PCOS. Her mum started crying and saying, "This is really bad, you're not gonna be able to have kids." That memory of her mum crying when they were told about the PCOS has never left her, it has actually scarred her. She doesn't think that she's a 'real woman' and she never quite healed from the way she was told about PCOS. If we actually understood what it was as a condition first, then we would never have to deal with issues like that.