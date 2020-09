I Was Told To Keep My PCOS Secret Because No Man Would Marry Me

I think it's really important that medical professionals know how deep the emotional impact can be for women and people with wombs who have the condition. Brushing someone off, being dismissive and saying, "If you lose weight you'll be fine" can make someone feel like they're being gaslit . In Cysters, we see a lot of women who go to the GP for help but find that doctors aren't willing to do anything about their condition until they get to a point where they want to have children. This doesn't treat a person holistically, it doesn't look at the mental health aspect, the cultural aspect of the condition. Until you want children this condition is trivialised and brushed aside but PCOS is bigger than losing weight or wanting children. We are more than our weight and childbearing abilities!