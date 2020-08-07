Like most dynamic duos (Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Chloe and Halle, Will and Jada), curly hair is great on its own, but it's even better when paired with the right conditioner. No matter the pattern, length, or texture of your hair, the right formula will bring out the ultimate trifecta: shine, definition, and moisture.
But, before you go purchasing just any old bottle, it's important to know that different curl types need different ingredients. For example, tight coils can benefit from a buttery mask, while fine hair would be better served by an airy foam. To make your next hair haul easier, we broke down the best conditioners for every type of curl — from afros to waves — so you can find your perfect match.
