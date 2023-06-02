I Tried SwearBy Skin’s LED Mask For Hyperpigmentation & Got Glowing Results

Over the past month I used the mask around three times a week, primarily on the yellow light setting (although for at least two weeks I only managed two treatments). I found myself being extra cautious when applying my usual skincare products after being advised not to use the mask in conjunction with any retinoids or other “skin actives” like exfoliating acids until after I finished using the mask. “You wouldn't use your LED mask with any retinoids including retinol on your actual skin because that is when you can experience burning,” stresses Lartey. “You would first cleanse your face and hydrate your skin, then use your LED mask. Once you take the mask off you can continue your routine with your exfoliants and your retinoids.”