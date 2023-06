I Tried SwearBy Skin’s LED Mask For Hyperpigmentation & Got Glowing Results

LED masks and light therapy (a skin treatment that dermatologists and aestheticians have been using for decades to promote healing) are generally considered safe to use on darker skin tones. “[When using an LED mask on dark skin tones] you would have the same concerns as with any skin type,” explains aesthetician Alicia Lartey , who recommends LED masks for some of her clients. “You just have to make sure that the person is not photosensitive [experiencing heightened skin sensitivity or a reaction when your skin is exposed to UV radiation] and that they are not using any active ingredients such as exfoliants or any retinoids. It’s also important to make sure that your skin barrier is intact,” Lartey stresses. The science behind LED light therapy is pretty fascinating: by using different low wavelengths of light, experts have discovered that the different colours — most commonly red, blue and yellow lights — are able to penetrate the skin and promote different results. Red light therapy, for example, is said to reduce redness and promote healing , and yellow light has skin-rejuvenating properties . There is some evidence that blue light therapy can reduce inflammation and reduce acne-causing bacteria . However, there hasn’t been much research on the overall effectiveness of light therapy on darker skin tones . As Refinery29’s senior beauty writer Amanda Mitchell explained in a recent article, Black and brown skincare lovers are turning to 'melanin-safe' treatments (products made specifically for skin of colour) that are guaranteed not to alter the skin’s tone while preventing common issues such as hyperpigmentation. Yet before I counted out light therapy altogether, Black-owned company SwearBy Skin’s LookLit LED Mask , £80, was recommended as an affordable option for sceptics, with the promise that it could help give my skin a new glow in six weeks. The brand states that it’s UV-free, created for all skin types and easy to use.