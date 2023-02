It’s also important to note that established and even micro-influencers are gifted beauty products for free. As are beauty editors, including Refinery29 editors. The constant stream of videos serving up an abundance of beauty launches doesn't translate well amid a cost of living crisis, especially when it is reported that beauty retail prices have risen in the last decade, and even reasonably priced brands like The Ordinary and The Inkey List have increased prices. The Ordinary told R29 that price adjustments are not a standard percentage across all products and markets. The price of its Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 increased from £5.90 to £7.90, for example. Similarly, The Inkey List announced price increases of between £1 and £3.50. TikTok’s de-influencing community is reminding us all to take stock of the relationship between influencers and brands whose aim it is to make money.