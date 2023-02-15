If you buy a product based on an influencer’s glowing recommendation, you expect it to work. Judging by countless new TikTok videos, however, many of these influencer-adored beauty products just don’t live up to the hype. When they fall short, you’re right to feel cheated out of your hard-earned money — and that’s exactly why beauty lovers are increasingly demanding honesty from the influencers they follow. De-influencing is leading the revolution against beauty influencers who post misleading reviews and promote overconsumption.