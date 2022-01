The Ordinary’s Prices Are Changing – Here’s What You Need To Know

There are a couple of reasons why prices are changing. Deciem cites the growing cost of raw ingredients, packaging and shipping, as well as the cost of making processes environmentally friendly — a strong belief of theirs. The company mentions that some prices are inconsistent throughout various countries and that it's only fair to ensure they are the same across the board — which is why the UK is affected. Then there's the cost of living , which is increasing exponentially. The brand says that it strives to pay all team members properly.In our current climate, Deciem's message makes sense. So is this open approach the future of modern skincare brands? It seems so, with Deciem's longtime fans praising the company for its transparency. On Instagram one follower commented: "I just love how much you value your relationship with customers." Another wrote: "You guys create amazing products, I totally understand the price increase and why. I will still be buying!" Others mentioned that they will stand by Deciem no matter what and thanked the company for letting buyers know, rather than hiking up the prices without an announcement.