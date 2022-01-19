The Ordinary’s Prices Are Changing – Here’s What You Need To Know

There are countless reasons why pretty much all skincare obsessives always choose The Ordinary. On the surface, there's the shelfie-worthy, apothecary-style dropper bottles — but our adoration goes a little deeper than that. For years the brand has championed and decoded the buzziest and most transformative skincare ingredients, like retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid, cutting out the confusion and making them so easy to use. But above all, fans love just how affordable everything is, with most products under the £10 mark. From February 2022, however, those pocket-friendly prices are undergoing a tweak.
In a recent Instagram post, Deciem revealed its plans to increase the price of certain skincare products. "Back in 2013, we were a small group of people, in a cute-sized office, with the common goal of clearing up the beauty industry," wrote the company. "Deciem has been through many changes over the last 8 years, but along with our dedication to transparency, one other thing has always remained consistent — our pricing."
The company explained that from 1st February, customers will notice a price increase across a handful of cult favourites such as Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5, and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.75. The increase isn't specific to The Ordinary, with the beauty giant's other brands (NIOD, Hylamide and perhaps more) also subject to price changes. "Although we have kept increases to a minimum," wrote Deciem, "we wanted to share news of this change with you before it happens, allowing you the time to purchase products at their current price over the next 2 weeks." Deciem added that it is committed to "pricing products with integrity" and hoped that communicating in this way would only cement its reputation for being honest with consumers. "While adjustments are not a standard % across all products and markets," the brand added, "we've tried to keep them as minimal as possible."
There are a couple of reasons why prices are changing. Deciem cites the growing cost of raw ingredients, packaging and shipping, as well as the cost of making processes environmentally friendly — a strong belief of theirs. The company mentions that some prices are inconsistent throughout various countries and that it's only fair to ensure they are the same across the board — which is why the UK is affected. Then there's the cost of living, which is increasing exponentially. The brand says that it strives to pay all team members properly.
In our current climate, Deciem's message makes sense. So is this open approach the future of modern skincare brands? It seems so, with Deciem's longtime fans praising the company for its transparency. On Instagram one follower commented: "I just love how much you value your relationship with customers." Another wrote: "You guys create amazing products, I totally understand the price increase and why. I will still be buying!" Others mentioned that they will stand by Deciem no matter what and thanked the company for letting buyers know, rather than hiking up the prices without an announcement.
If you're keen on stocking up before the prices of your must-haves are tweaked, shop R29's pick of The Ordinary's best skincare products.
