Is Our Obsession With Cute Beauty Products Ruining The Planet?

However, minis are not just for the holidays, nor are they merely gifts; they’ve become a beauty category in their own right. Take a quick peruse around any high street beauty store or pharmacy and you’re likely to see at least one aisle stacked high with petite products, laid out like Instagrammable pick 'n' mix for beauty devotees to display in their #shelfies. Visit any popular online beauty hub and you'll find entire tabs dedicated to hundreds of small products under Minis, Travel Size Beauty and Travel Minis. What impact are these adorable products having on the environment?