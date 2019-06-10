I'm A Beauty Editor & These Are The Only Products I'll Travel With

From makeup to skincare, most of us have got our daily beauty routines nailed. But carry-on restrictions and limited suitcase space means the products we travel with always need to be a little more streamlined than usual.
While hundreds of different products land on my desk every month, there are only a handful that I trust to take away with me. Essentials like SPF 50 and dry shampoo make the cut for obvious reasons, but different climates may call for extra hydration and humidity-defying ingredients, not to mention mess-free formulas and smart packaging.