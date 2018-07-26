These Products Are Proof That Sometimes, Bigger Really Is Better

Lately, we've seen a few brands come to bat for the person who just can't get enough of the good stuff, who wants shopping for beauty to be as satisfying as a successful Costco run: everything in bulk, preferably in value sizes, and with a great deal. You don't have to be a compulsive coupon-cutter to appreciate how much cash buying big can save you in the long run — so maybe, just maybe, it's time we all finally embrace excess.