If you've ever found yourself standing in line at airport security, battling to fit your toiletries into one of those tiny clear plastic bags, you're not alone. The 100ml liquid restriction can make packing for a even brief weekend break seem like a mean feat, but we have the answer to your problem – solid toiletries.
Before you roll your eyes, hear us out. Thanks to brands like Lush, Christophe Robin and Gallinee to name but a few, solid toiletries such as shampoo and body wash are a far cry from the heavily-scented lumps that'd crumble and melt before you'd even have a chance to bring them home. In fact, we'd say they're now on par with the liquid versions we rely on day in, day out at home.
Even better, a lot of said toiletries swap plastic packaging for environmentally-friendly alternatives and some come with no packaging at all.
Ahead, you'll find the most effective solid toiletries and beauty products out there right now.