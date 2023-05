The Ordinary’s New Moisturiser Is Here — But It’s Not For Everyone

It was a different story in the evening, though. I often use retinal , which can make my cheeks relatively dry and sometimes (if I overdo it) quite flaky. For this reason, I need something that's going to quench and smooth over my parched patches without sticking my face to my pillow come bedtime. Convinced this would be the one, I applied a generous amount after cleansing, but once it sank in to my skin, I noticed some tightness around my eyes, cheeks and forehead. This told me that it isn't substantial enough for me as an evening moisturiser. That said, I've found that applying the moisturiser to damp skin a couple of minutes after washing my face helps trap in more moisture, which means my skin feels less rigid.