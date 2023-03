Since it’s water-based, it had a nice, hydrating slip to it, and absorbed into my skin within seconds, leaving my face feeling refreshed and hydrated. I used it in the morning after cleansing, before using a gel-cream to hydrate, followed by my daily SPF.Unlike serums with exfoliating AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids), I noticed absolutely no tingle with this stuff. And while the all-too-common solution to acne usually means blasting your face with harsh ingredients,the thing I've learned much later in life is that less is so much more; if you rely solely on actives and rob your skin of moisture, as I have done, it will only increase irritation and inflammation, exacerbating breakouts. The biggest lesson I’ve ever learned when it comes to beauty is to be kind to your skin; hydrate it — bumps and all — and wait for your skin to heal on its own.