Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

"I've raved about The Ordinary's niacinamide-zinc serumon this website more times than I can count, so I had super high expectations for the brand's new eye serum. As someone with oily skin, all of my skin care tends to skew lightweight. It was truly love at first touch with this stuff — I'd compare the texture to my favourite essence, which is to say it was thicker than water but barely so. Thicker eye creams tend to make my milia flare up (not to mention, concealer slips right off), so the fact that this eye serum disappeared right into my skin was amazing. After cleansing in the AM and PM, I tapped it gently underneath my eyes, and whatever was left on my fingertips went on my eyelid. (Some products are only safe to use underneath the eyes, FYI, so make sure to ask an opthalmologist or dermatologist if you're not sure!) I don't have dark circles (this I attribute to genetics and getting about ten hours of sleep nightly), and since I'm still in my twenties, don't have wrinkles or crow's feet, either. I wouldn't expect this eye serum to reverse any of those things (realistically, products alone won't), but since my main focuses are on hydrating and strengthening the delicate skin around my eyes, I'd say this product gets a resounding 11/10 in that department." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, R29 US