Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Tester: Vivien Lee

Age: 25

Skin Type: Combination



"Even though I'm a night owl whose regular bedtime is around 3 to 4 AM, I rarely get dark circles. The raccoon eyes tend to appear when I skip out on my daily midday nap. As you can guess, with back-to-back traveling for the holidays and hustling for work, I've sadly skimped out of numerous naps, and yes, the dark circles have come to say hello. Thankfully I met the Ordinary's Eye Serum just before they settled in. This is the first time I've heard of eye serum, as I usually rely on eye creams, and I can declare I'm a fan. I appreciate how it's gentle, especially with the skin around the eyes being so delicate, and how it doesn't have that sticky feeling. It truly makes me believe that the serum efficiently absorbs into my skin once I pat it on carefully. After two weeks of use, the dark circles are beginning to shy away, and I'm excited when they fully pack their bags and fly away. Time will tell, but for now, this eye serum has a trusty spot in my morning and night skincare lineup." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer