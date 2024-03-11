Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance Was The Best Thing About The Oscars. That’s A Problem.

While any award and recognition of a film is great (as they say, no press is bad press), the fact that the Academy continues to overlook these movies and actors when it comes to the most visible categories is important to call out. These institutions continue to capitalize on the work, popularity, and, most importantly, dollars that these films bring in. Yes, we love to see Ryan Gosling strut across the stage in a hot pink bedazzled suit, and the Academy knows it. But that also comes without fully acknowledging — and by fully acknowledging, we mean WINNING — the artistry in the spectacle and that successful pop culture-y movies can also be canonical pieces of cinema.