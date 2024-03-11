Protests, Celeb Schmoozing & Lobby Bar Lineups: The Oscars Moments You Didn’t See On TV

One of the biggest stories of the night will be the history that was not made. Lily Gladstone did not win Best Actress. She would have been the first Indigenous woman to win the award, and only the third woman of color. It’s another frustrating blow in an industry that seems to be rolling back its commitment to being more inclusive and equitable every day. That’s not a knock on Stone or her talent, she is undoubtedly deserving of praise for Poor Things. The fact that Gladstone was given less to do in Killers of the Flower Moon and the role wasn’t worthy of her talent. That’s what we should be getting mad about. And the fact that winning these awards, or even being nominated like Gladstone was, should result in more roles and more opportunities to be in this position again. People are rightly upset because they think Stone will have another chance (she’s already an Oscar winner) and Gladstone may not. But I think it’s more important to push the industry, and the academy, to make sure she will — instead of getting mad at Emma Stone. Plus, Gladstone was positively glowing after the show and was navigating the lobby with a group of friends and a big smile. She’s going to be just fine.