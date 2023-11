I reject the lie that Black women either don’t know enough about the history of this issue or are only jumping in because of alleged hatred against Jewish people. “To advocate for Palestinian lives and to question the moral conditions of Zionism is not antagonistic to Judaism,” said Felix, who affirms that the Torah encourages justice-minded thinking and resistance to genocide. “Jews are unsafe in any part of the world that does not stand against ethnostatist violence.” As Felix points out, Zionism (the colonial defense of the state of Israel as a rightful Jewish homeland) and Judaism (a religion that values justice) are not synonymous nor do they go hand in hand; many progressive Jewish activists and community members have reiterated this fact as they reject the genocide of Palestinian people in their name. Accusations of anti-semitism only serve to insulate the racist Israeli regime from any and all examination. But the fight to end anti-semitism and the fight for Palestinian freedom are one and the same because both recognize that scapegoating one group of people in the name of safety for another will always doom us. And as Dr. Swift shared with us, these latest censorship efforts — not unlike book bans across the United States — are a form of supremacy, control, and suppression.