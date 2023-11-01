Black feminism says that we can (and should!) be highly critical of any government that steals peoples land, corrals displaced people into densely populated areas, deprives those neighborhoods of water and healthcare, mass incarcerates the people from those neighborhoods, and sanctions surveillance and violence. Whether talking about the United States or Israel, that analysis doesn’t waver. “The Black feminist thinkers and scholars, particularly the poets, have taught me to study history, and to locate my critique of the now in the examples of history,” Felix concluded. “I honor their work and bravery by challenging myself to imagine a more brave and just world for all oppressed people, who span various races, nationalities, and creed.”