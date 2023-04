My Birthing Experience As A Black, Queer Parent Was Traumatic And — Against All Odds — Joyful

For Black queer folks who want to be parents, there needs to be a lot more resources that explain what it looks like to become parents, including the legal aspects of it. How do you protect yourself legally when you have a kid, especially in a queerphobic country? How do you make sure that you and your child are protected? Also, hospital staff need to be well aware of using affirming pronouns, not assuming people's relationships, and asking questions. After you've asked, “Who is this person to you?” and they say that’s their partner, don't forget it. The next time you come in the room, don't forget that's their partner and don't disregard them as such. Birth workers also need to be familiar with how to work with queer and trans people. There are so many people training to be midwives, but so many of them do not have the training on how to support queer and trans folks. I shouldn’t have to educate a birth worker on how to do an IUI, or where to get the supplies or the things that are needed for the sperm. And it's not just queer trans people that do IUI! Birth workers should be familiar with the alternative methods of getting pregnant.