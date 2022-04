For Black Women In The UK, A Fear Of Pregnancy Is Far From Irrational

Whilst pregnancy is considered “very safe” in the UK, given these numbers and headlines, for Black women in this country, a fear of pregnancy is far from irrational.“Pregnancy is an emotional and scary time to begin with, especially if it’s your first baby,” says Dope Black Mums founder Nina Malone. “But to add these statistics on top of pregnancy feels like our burden as Black women,” she explains to Unbothered of this omnipresent feeling of doom/dread. "I don’t feel like the statistics add more fear, it’s just constantly there. It always has been,” she explains to Unbothered. From London, Malone has had two high-risk pregnancies, the first of which doctors discovered a blood clot in her leg during her first trimester. As Malone shares, her six-hour labour experience involved three drips, two epidurals, being “pumped with so many drugs” and delivery by forceps. As she previously described to Huffington Post, “There were so many people in the room – a team for me, and a team for the baby – and so many words, jargon, things I didn’t understand.” Through Dope Black Mums, Malone has since worked to create a digital safe space — from a bi-weekly podcast to a private Whatsapp group — for Black women to navigate motherhood together. “I think [Black women] go into it knowing racism exists,” she says. “You go into it with your armour knowing that something can happen.”