The Black Maternity Scandal: Will Anything Ever Change?

Some Black women are hiring private midwives to improve their experience, like Kadie, who experienced a traumatic first birth. "So I get into hospital and I was only 3cm [dilated] but then after a while the doctor came in and just basically said that your risk of infection is increasing, we're going to induce you, and there was a bit of a battle between my midwife and what the doctor was saying but there was, kind of, no discussion. They were kind of like, 'This is what's happening'."