The Black Maternity Scandal: Will Anything Ever Change?

Jade, 31, from Essex and a mother of three, had a near-death experience following an elective Caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. Despite her husband raising the alarm several times with doctors, and Jade's complaints of severe back and abdominal pain, it was 12 hours before she was given a scan which revealed she had litres of blood in her stomach following her C-section. "Was I not listened to because of the colour of my skin?" she asks Rochelle. "That cuts deep. That cuts really deep."