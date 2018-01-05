What It's Really Like… Working As A Midwife

I really struggled with night shifts; the change in my sleeping pattern made it really difficult to adjust back to day shifts, and I missed seeing friends and family. The worst was in the summer when you can hear people having BBQs and fun outdoors and you’re trying to sleep, ready for your night shift! My friends often plan things around bank holidays or the weekends and unfortunately, there’s always a possibility that I’ll be working. I often find that if I have a random day off during the week, there is no one around to spend it with. My boyfriend also works shifts in a hospital, which means that there can be a good few days with us missing each other entirely; I suppose you get used to it.