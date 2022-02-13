Knowing that so much of this deep desire to be taken care of (and my subsequent rebellion of it) stems from the way I was raised, I recently made the big girl decision to ask my parents to treat me, their 29-year-old daughter, more like, well, their baby instead of their hassle-free child. The lead-up to the request was marked by anxiety — I never want my mom and dad to feel like they didn’t do their very best raising me — but the conversation ended positively, and the result was life-changing for me because it showed me what was possible for the rest of my relationships. My parents and I are so much closer now because I dared to drop the burden of hypercompetence. I’m a grown woman, but I’m also somebody’s baby, and now I get to experience the joy of that duality. If I need help, I can ask for it. If I need more affection, I can get it. If I need anything, it can be mine. All it took was realising that I was someone worth a little more care.