I Didn’t Date for 18 Months – Now I’m Back (with a Plan)

“I met my husband through my best friend who saw him working at a pharmacy. She went up to him and told him she had a homegirl he should meet. While he’s handsome and smart, he was nothing like the men I was used to dating. If I had been insistent on finding a reformed street guy, I would’ve never even looked his way. If I had been adamant that I would meet my husband on my own — at a bar or while walking down the street – I would’ve never even gone on our first date. Trying something new is what got me down the aisle.”— Wendy Danner, Atlanta