As I watched Natalie dig herself into a deeper hole, it made me question how many of us have turned into mendacious people for, well, men. To uncover the truth, I asked my group chat. "While at uni I had this huge, HUGE crush on this guy which was borderline unhealthy," explained my friend Eman. "I was desperate to take it to the next level so on one very, very drunken night out which I knew he was at, I tried to get him back to my place by PRETENDING I HAD HIS SHOES." Jenny misguidedly replied "Thank you" after a man said it was okay that she’d slept with people before him; Genevieve recommended a book she hadn’t read to her date and then fabricated the details of the plot; Talynz spent four days getting a diving certification when in reality she was shit-scared to hold her breath underwater. All of these brilliant, accomplished, infinitely interesting women had been momentarily dumbfounded by dicksand – a phenomenon more common than I had thought.