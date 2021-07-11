Legally Blonde Almost Had A (Sort Of) Queer Ending

Legally Blonde isn't just an iconic film. It's so iconic that Kim Kardashian paid homage to it by dressing as Elle Woods for Halloween. But according to cast member Jessica Cauffiel, who plays Elle's friend Margot, it almost had a very different ending.
In fact, in the film's original ending, it was implied that Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and her former rival Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair) didn't simply become best friends. In this ending, there was no place whatsoever for Elle's boyfriend, Emmett Woods (Luke Wilson).
"The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands," Cauffiel told the New York Times. "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically."
Okay, so this ending wouldn't have turned Legally Blonde into a queer love story, but back in 2001, when the film came out, it might have felt like a welcome dash of LGBTQ+ representation. To put it into context, it was reported earlier this year that Disney had introduced its "first ever gay character" – in the Emma Stone blockbuster Cruella – despite the fact this character never even mentions their queerness.
Either way, Legally Blonde is already a bona fide camp classic and seeing Elle and Vivian together definitely would have added to that.
However, it wasn't the only proposed ending that didn't make the final cut. According to Cauffiel, the film could also have culminated in a big song and dance number.
"The second or third ending was a musical number on the courtroom steps, and as Elle came out, the judge, jury, and everybody in the courtroom broke into song and dance," Cauffiel added. "I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years."