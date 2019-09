But even if you managed to put those accusations aside, Bohemian Rhapsody’s treatment of Mercury’s sexuality has been heavily criticised for its moralistic approach . Without erasing Mercury’s gay identity (although some have called out the heteronormative depiction of bisexuality ), the film went out of its way to frame it in the most sanitised way possible — the vast majority of screen time is devoted to Mercury’s straight lover and longtime friend, Mary Austin , with only about 10 minutes spent with Jim Hutton , the man with whom he spent his final years. . Poor Alan Leech, who was largely ignored in the awards narrative around the film, played the film’s Big Baddie — a gay man shown to corrupt Mercury and lead him down the road to perdition.