Hutton initially worked as Mercury’s gardener, before long Mercury came to refer to Hutton as “his husband.” Gay marriage was not legal at the time, but the two wore wedding rings anyway. (Mercury also gave Austin a ring, despite them never having been legally married either.) Hutton continued to work as a hairdresser during their relationship, preferring to avoid the public eye. Mercury was not out to the public, though he did not go out of his way to hide the relationship.