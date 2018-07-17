The Bohemian Rhapsody movie is actually going to be a thing! Not that it ever wasn't going to be a "thing," but it was touch and go there for a while. Fox fired Bryan Singer, the movie's director, in December. In January, Dexter Fletcher assumed the role. (Singer will still have a directing credit on the movie.) After all that, though, the movie is still alive — and kicking.
Fox released a teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody in May, a full 90 seconds of Rami Malek performing as the legendary singer Freddie Mercury. Today, Fox released the first official trailer, which delves into the narrative of the movie a bit. Malek, sporting a bob and a British accent, declares at one point, "Roger, there's only room in this band for one hysterical queen." Put that on a tee-shirt and sell it, Fox!
The trailer also depicts the making of "We Will Rock You," the Queen anthem that's become popular at sports events. (It also appeared in the Heath Ledger vehicle A Knight's Tale.)
"I want to give the audience a song that they can perform," one bandmate tells Freddie. Thus, "We Will Rock You" was born.
Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters November 2. Watch the full trailer, below.
