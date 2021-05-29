In Cruella, Cruella De Vil May Not Be The Monster We Think She Is

In the Craig Gillespie-directed movie, Cruella’s real name is Estella (played by Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as a child and Emma Stone as an adult). Her mother gives her the nickname Cruella because of her rebellious ways. When she’s kicked out of school for raging against the machine, Estella and mom head to London to start a new life. On the way though, they stop at Hellman Hall, home to the infamous Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), fashion designer and all around terror, to ask for funds. It’s unclear at that point what the connection is between the two families (a later twist reveals it). What is important is that while her mother meets with the Baroness, Estella sneaks into the mansion, where she comes face to face with her first fashion show. It’s love at first sight — until a trio of vicious Dalmatians run her out of the building. Estella hides to escape them, and succeeds. But the dogs, having lost their prey, focus on a new one: her mother. They rush her, and she falls off a cliff to her death.