Remember Willy Wonka? This Is Him Now.

After the world survived a Timothée Chalamet drought, it looks like the actor is stacking his filmography with a host of new projects. Among his running list of upcoming works is Wonka, the origin story of infamous chocolatier Willy Wonka. (No, seriously.)
Deadline broke the news that Chalamet has officially been cast in the lead role of Wonka, which will see him play Willy Wonka in his youth long before his dreams of owning an iconic chocolate factory became reality. The film is being described as a musical, giving audiences the chance to see Chalamet sing and dance in several musical numbers throughout the project. And the promise of an experience that will be undoubtedly overflowing with camp is thrilling the actor's dedicated fanbase.
The surprising casting news has many layers to it that makes Wonka a low-key fated project. Warner Bros. will be collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Co. for the third time after also producing both the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and its 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp. Taking the casting to the next level is the fact that Wonka will be the second role made famous by Depp that Chalamet is taking on; just months ago, the Dune actor paid homage to his ex-girlfriend's father in a modern re-imagining of Edward Scissorhands alongside original star Winona Ryder for a Super Bowl commercial.
Did anyone ask for a Willy Wonka origin story? Absolutely not. But, given the names already attached to the project, it looks promising. In addition to having Chalamet as its lead, Paul King (the man behind the critically acclaimed Paddington film adaptations) has also signed on to work on the film as its co-writer and director. We don't know who else is onboard to star in the movie — Willy's controlling dad will almost certainly be part of this origin story as well — but so far, so good. Random, but we'll take it.