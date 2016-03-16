This Is The Closest Thing To Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory

If you’ve ever wanted to eat in a real life version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — one that didn’t include slavery or ritualistic torture of children as a means of teaching moral lessons — you may be in luck.
Universal Studios Orlando will soon open Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Emporium, according to a post on their website.
The factory will be “19th century inspired” and feature things like exposed gears, elaborate sweet creations, and absolutely no child labor laws! Just kidding about that last part. (Or are we?)
“You’ll indulge your appetite amidst towering smoke stacks, funky gadgetry, and staff wearing unique Steampunk fashion,” the blog reads.
Steampunk, a style choice that emphasizes the glamorous aspects of an era in which the massive influx of people to cities caused huge plagues, lack of potable water, and living conditions that would violate the Geneva Convention, is an interesting choice for a restaurant.
Toothsome will include entrees like seafood, steak, and pasta, burgers and sandwiches, and an all-day brunch. But the desserts are the real starring attraction. Here are their descriptions of some of the milkshakes:
Chocolate x5: An explosion of chocolate with chocolate spirals, chunks, ice-cream and whipped cream.
Bacon Brittle: A fun twist on a breakfast favorite with bacon ice cream, bacon brittle, chocolate covered bacon and bacon caramel.
Espresso Buzzzz: A coffee lover’s dream with coffee ice cream and chocolate covered beans.
Red Velvet: A milkshake topped with a Red Velvet cupcake…enough said.
Key Lime Pie: We’ve taken this classic Florida dessert and turned it into a delicious shake. You’ll even get a slice of pie on top!
While the factory doesn’t have an official opening date, we’re getting ready in body and spirit for the chocolate explosion that awaits us.
