I Took My BFF To Dreamville Festival & We Found Connection (& Cognac!) In North Carolina

There was a special DJ set by Mannie Fresh that had us breaking out our old-school dance moves (yes, we still got it). Then, we were stunned by a surprise appearance behind the bar by none other than Normani! That was the moment. I grabbed a Hennessy Mojito and danced like we were back on our college campus, partying stress-free and full of joy. The rest of the day we settled into our VIP area with the perfect view of the stage to enjoy performances by Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Ludacris, and Lil Wayne.