GloRilla Feels Like She “Could Conquer The World” On Debut Album Glorious

When it comes to creating a summer anthem, we can count on GloRilla to deliver infectious hooks on top of a monstrous beat. The Memphis rapper is a bonafide hitmaker who is responsible for viral singles like "F.N.F.," "Yeah Glo!," and "TGIF," among several others. As she bounces back from a low-key 2023, the artist has returned full force with the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Glorious.
The artist has remained pretty tight-lipped about the project since revealing the stunning cover art in September. Fans marveled at the artwork channeling an early 2000s vibe as GloRilla wore big, gold hoop earrings, glossy lips, and rocked a soft glam makeup look. Leading up to the album's release, the artist dropped another teaser for fans by sharing her superstar list of features. Megan Thee Stallion, Sexxy Red, Latto, T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long, Fridayy, Chandler Moore, and Kierra Sheard are a few of the musicians featured on the 15-track project.
The release of Glorious adds to the artist's already eventful year. In July, she became the second rapper in history to have had three singles ("Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "TGIF," and "Yeah Glo!" simultaneously charting on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40. She joined Megan Thee Stallion on her "Hot Girl Summer" Tour as her opening performer. Then, the rapper performed on the VMAs stage and was nominated for three Moonman trophies. Additionally, her brand has grown as she's expanded her partnerships, including her most recent "Swipe Off Challenge" with Tinder, which gives college students a chance to win a free concert with her and Gunna.
Ahead of the album launch, Unbothered chatted with GloRilla over Zoom about the long-awaited release, her jam-packed summer while on tour with Megan Thee Stallion, and her dating deal breakers.
Refinery29 Unbothered: The last time Unbothered spoke with you was when your breakout hit “F.N.F.” dropped in 2022. Since then, you've soared with Billboard charting singles, joined Megan Thee Stallion on tour, and recently performed at the VMAs, and more within the past two years. What would you say has been your evolution and growth as an artist?
G: Learning from my mistakes. Life is about going through stuff and knowing what to do and not to do next. Life is all about learning. I didn't know a lot of stuff the first year I blew up. I had to go through it to learn it, and it made me a better artist because now I know what to do and what not to do.
What would you say has been the biggest lesson you learned so far?
G: Never slow down. No breaks.
Since coming off tour with Megan, you two seem to have built a close relationship. What was the biggest lesson you received from the Hot Girl Coach during that experience?
G: Don't let stuff get to me so much.
After announcing the release date for your album in September, fans pointed out that the album's cover art channeled an early 2000s vibe. Instantly, you became a meme where fans edited your face on iconic early 2000s album covers like Keyshia Cole's "The Way It Is" and Mary J. Blige's "No More Drama." What was the inspiration behind your cover art, and was it intentional to have that old-school touch?
G: It actually was. When I was coming up with my cover, I wanted something that didn't do too much and gave off an old-school vibe, which is really just me. That's exactly what I was going for, and they caught it instantly.
I felt super confident — like I could conquer the world and win. That's why I named the album Glorious.
How are you feeling about releasing your first album?
G: I feel great. I have a great body of work and some pretty cool songs on there. I'm excited for everybody else to hear it. I hope they love it as much as I do.
What type of headspace were you in while creating the songs for Glorious, and how will that be reflected in the music?
G: I felt super confident — like I could conquer the world and win. That's why I named the album Glorious.
Recently, you've also teamed up with Tinder to help college students find their new boo just in time for cuffing season. In a way, you're playing Cupid as the college with the most swipes wins a concert headlined by you and Gunna. Can you tell us more about what led you to partner with Tinder and your dating experience using apps?
G: I'm big on giving out dating advice. So I'm like, 'Why not?' because I speak a lot about it [dating] in my music.
I can only imagine how difficult it is to date being famous. How would you describe your ideal first date?
G: I have to go out of the country because I don't want to be seen or have any paparazzi pictures. I wouldn't mind having it in a sweet part of a hotel room with a table set up.
What are your non-negotiables for a potential partner?
G: There's a lot of sh–t I don't like. I don't like anybody I can run over, liars, and dudes in the mix. I don't like anybody that's too serious and can't take a joke. You know, I really like a low-key, funny dude.
Has anyone close to you given you dating advice that you keep in mind as you explore your options?
G: Not really. With dating, it's really up to you and what you like. Nobody can give you dating advice on what they like because it gotta be what you like. You have to live, learn, and experience what you like and dislike in your partner.
You've consistently reached new heights and achieved more fame in the past few years. It's easy for many artists to lose themselves in the midst of it. Yet, you've managed to stay true to yourself since the beginning. What do you do to stay grounded and connected with your Memphis roots?
G: I always made a promise to myself to stay the same. I stay around all my people. I don't have new friends or people other than my staff, and I hang around the same people.