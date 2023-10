It was saddening to see that just days after supporting Trump, Sexyy Red became a victim of revenge porn . It’s often assumed that openly sexual Black women aren’t entitled to consent–– and Trump’s track record proves that he wouldn’t think much differently, exemplified by his reputation as a victim-blamer . His politics are foundationally incompatible with respecting Black women’s rights to publicly express their sexuality without fearing invasions of their privacy. Sexyy Red should know better than to throw her support behind someone who would never return the favor. It’s especially devastating given that Sexyy Red recently opened up about getting raped in the past during an appearance on A Safe Place podcast, in an interview with Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad.. What’s worse is that the internet has been unforgiving in their reactions to the newly-leaked sex tape, which was posted via Sexyy Red’s Instagram story, without her consent, before it was quickly deleted. People have gone as far as to ridicule the rapper’s “skills” in the video, making light of the situation and treating her like another publicly accessible source of sexual entertainment.