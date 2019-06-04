Tinder Finally Added A Sexual Orientation Feature

In an effort to better support its LGBTQ+ users, Tinder announced today that it has added an Orientations feature that lets users choose up to three of nine sexual orientation identifiers — marking a big leap forward from the dating app's previous orientation options: men, women, or both.
Users can also elect to either display or hide these identifiers — which include asexual, demisexual, queer, questioning, and more — on their profiles, as well as choose to see people of their same orientation first in their Discovery Preferences.
The new feature, created in partnership with GLAAD, comes on the heels of Tinder's addition of 37 gender identities in 2016 (an addition that yielded more than 80 million matches) and a recent survey conducted by the company which found that more than half of LGBTQ+ adults want dating apps and sites that make it easy to express their sexual orientation. It's also an addition that competitors like OkCupid, which has 22 sexual orientation options to choose from, have already implemented. (Bumble and Hinge, however, haven't expanded beyond options for people seeking men, women, or both.)
Tinder acknowledges that its list of sexual orientation identifiers will change over time and encourages users to write in to questions@gotinder.com with feedback once the feature rolls out to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland, India, Australia, and New Zealand this month.
Advertisement