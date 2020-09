Pack all of the essentials — face masks , hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. And keep in mind that wherever you go, you'll want to aim to uphold the CDC's coronavirus restrictions , which currently still recommend measures such as social distancing. Also smart: Keep tabs on a coronavirus-tracking map , and proceed with caution. If cases have been on the uptick your area, or the area you're traveling to, follow local guidances — even if that means opting to stay home and stay indoors for a little longer.