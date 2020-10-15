Timothée Chalamet Was Crushed Over Those Lily-Rose Depp Make-Out Photos

Just in time for Halloween — and by Halloween we obviously mean the the anniversary of Those Timothée Chalamet Boat Makeout Photos — the Dune actor has a few words about that fateful day in Capri, Italy.
In a new interview with GQ, the 24-year-old addressed the viral photos of him and then-girlfriend, The King co-star Lily-Rose Depp, enthusiastically kissing on a yacht in the Mediterranean. The photos fueled countless memes and amusement for the rest of us, but Chalamet admitted that the whole thing made him upset.
“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?"
therapist: lily rose kissing timotheè on a boat can’t hurt you.— 🎃 mae 🎃 (@mulhollandr2001) September 9, 2019
lily rose kissing timotheè on a boat: pic.twitter.com/ag9YEOsnDe
It really seems that it was this part that bugged him the most — not necessarily the fact that their PDA was so on display, or mad that his privacy was violated, but his complexion, and self-proclamied "nob"-yness. (Don't say that about my friend!) So the idea that this could've been a PR stunt à la Hiddleswift or Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is ridiculous to him.
"And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!” Chalamet exclaimed.
Looking at the photos a year later, they are the complete anthesis to the socially-distanced times we're living in now, making them weirdly comforting, in a way? This relic of summers past, when people were blissed out and makin' out.
Anyways, we believe you, Timmy.