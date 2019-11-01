Timothée Chalamet has quickly become America’s sweetheart over these last few years, making his upcoming portrayal of Henry V in Netflix’s historical drama The King a must-see event. But while his on-screen character grapples with the stress that comes with ruling a kingdom, the actor has embarked on an exciting adventure of his own: a romantic relationship with his co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Though neither actor has officially confirmed their romance, the photo evidence seems to speak for itself (more on that in a minute). The couple first sparked rumors that they were dating back in October 2018, shortly after filming The King, which was where they initially met. But has their (unconfirmed) relationship been able to withstand the test of time? Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp together now?
Throughout the last year, Chalamet and Depp have been spotted looking pretty cozy together off-screen. Back in October 2018, they were photographed kissing while on a date in the East Village, as reported by E! News. A few months later, Us Weekly learned they had taken a trip to Paris just before the holidays. Then there’s the fact that the duo made their very first red carpet appearance together at the Venice Film Festival as recently as September and were seen making out aboard a yacht in Italy just a few days later, as per PopSugar. Considering that all occurred just over a month ago, it seems safe to assume that Chalamet and Depp’s relationship is still going strong to this day. In fact, they were recently spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, according to JustJared.
However, the feelings they have for each other extend far beyond a personal level. They've spoken about how much they admire one another professionally. Earlier this month, Depp described Chalamet as “incredible” and “so, so great” at his job during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,” she told the outlet. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better.”
Fans will get to see if that sentiment proves to be true by watching The King, which just started streaming on Netflix. But as far as their (still technically rumored) romance goes — long may it reign.
