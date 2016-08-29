Another Hollywood legend has passed away. Gene Wilder's family confirmed to The Associated Press that the actor died today at the age of 83. His nephew told the AP that the actor died in Stamford, CT, due to complications from Alzheimer's.
While Wilder was best known for his 1971 role as Willy Wonka, he was also beloved as the star of Mel Brooks comedies like Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. In addition to his acting career, Wilder was an author and ovarian cancer activist. (He began raising awareness for the disease after the death of his wife, actress Gilda Radner, in 1989.)
Of course, Wilder's peers were devastated by the news:
While Wilder was best known for his 1971 role as Willy Wonka, he was also beloved as the star of Mel Brooks comedies like Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. In addition to his acting career, Wilder was an author and ovarian cancer activist. (He began raising awareness for the disease after the death of his wife, actress Gilda Radner, in 1989.)
Of course, Wilder's peers were devastated by the news:
Advertisement
Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship.— Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016
The greatest comedic mind of my childhood is now gone. #RIP #GeneWilder & thank you 4 your pure imagination. This one hits hard.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2016
RIP #GeneWilder absolute master. Brilliant in so many ways. His life's work is timeless and everlasting. pic.twitter.com/hYHYk8hm4h— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 29, 2016
RIP to the legendary Gene Wilder. 2016 has been painful so far. pic.twitter.com/7nbqY7Unva— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2016
Wilder will be always remembered for reminding us that "we are the music-makers...and we are the dreamers of dreams."
Advertisement