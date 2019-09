Another Hollywood legend has passed away. Gene Wilder's family confirmed to The Associated Press that the actor died today at the age of 83. His nephew told the AP that the actor died in Stamford, CT, due to complications from Alzheimer's.While Wilder was best known for his 1971 role as Willy Wonka, he was also beloved as the star of Mel Brooks comedies like Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. In addition to his acting career, Wilder was an author and ovarian cancer activist. (He began raising awareness for the disease after the death of his wife, actress Gilda Radner, in 1989.)Of course, Wilder's peers were devastated by the news: