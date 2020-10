2020’s Latest Curse? No Timothée Chalamet

This year has taken a toll on all of us. Of course, the obvious culprit for our collective anxiety is the global pandemic, not to mention civil unrest stemming from period of extensive political crisis . And then there's been pop culture setbacks: We missed out on a brand new Beyoncé tour , and we had to pay $30 to watch Mulan at home . And just when you thought we might have been rounding a corner in the final stretch of this apocalyptic ass year, 2020 dealt us another major blow with even more bad news: there will be no Timothée Chalamet films in 2020.